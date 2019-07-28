|
|
SWINTON, Stan Stan Swinton was a good man. He lived a life of quiet modesty, integrity, dignity, and faith. His family will deeply miss his sense of humor, his intelligence and insight, his calm, analytical mind, and his gracious manner. Over the years, he had wide interests, including music, avid reading, dancing, and bridge. He rarely talked about work but focused mainly on his home and family life: his wife, Marilyn, daughter, Vicki, son, John, and granddaughter Christina. Much of his social life revolved around church. He had an upbeat nature: if you asked how he was, he would almost always reply "Fantastic." He also had a prankish side. If asked to choose between A and B, he would invariably say "Both." A picture from the 1970s shows him holding (not pulling) a confused cat's tail. He rarely missed a chance to make a pun or Dad joke. In his early life, Stan was the oldest of three children and is well remembered by his brother, Jerrold, and sister, Lois. As a school principal's son, he lived in various towns throughout rural Iowa. His brother tells a story of Stan squirting him with milk while milking a cow. He was an Eagle Scout and played several brass instruments. While in high school in Knoxville, Iowa, he met Marilyn Johns, who became his wife. They both attended Cornell College, in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, married, and the rest became history. He was wholly supportive of Marilyn's career and academic advancement. When she died in 2009, he never quite recovered. Stan served in the U.S. Navy and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Iowa. His career took him initially to Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids and later to various other employers including Eagle Signal (which moved him from Iowa to Austin, Texas) and the Texas Department of Transportation, from which he retired. He is survived by his siblings, children, and their families. The family extends gratitude to his caregivers: Celeste, Blanca, Brightstar, Grace Hospice, staff at North Austin Medical Center, and numerous others. His service will be held at at Covenant Methodist Church, July 31 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019