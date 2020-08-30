GRAHAM JR., Stanley Severane Stanley Severance Graham, Jr., died of complications of pancreatic cancer at his home on August 14, 2020. Stan was a renaissance man multitalented and passionate about all aspects of life. He is remembered by his family and friends for his intelligence, warmheartedness, generosity, independence, dedication to fairness, stubbornness, and keen sense of humor. Stan was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 2, 1945, to Anne Katherine Alexander of New York City and Stanley S. Graham, Sr., of Winfield, Kansas. He grew up in Winfield and remembered his youth with great a?ection. Stan attended the University of Kansas and received a BA in Political Science and a BA in Architecture. After college, he joined the Navy and remained in service until 1972. As a Naval o?cer, Stan became a fighter pilot and flew Phantom 4s during those tumultuous times. In 1973, he became a pilot with American Airlines and flew around the world until his retirement in 2002. Stan moved to Austin, Texas in 1990 to be near his sister and her family. There, he designed and built his home in West Lake Hills. Stan loved the beauty of Westlake and its small town atmosphere and became avidly involved with the community. From 2009 to 2017, Stan served on the West Lake Hills City Council and as Mayor Pro Tem for several years. His dedication and service to Westlake's community is renowned. Stan was a dedicated traveler and always had a need to 'go' to seek and explore new experiences. He loved speed; especially flying. Stan's pure joy of flying included the occasional daredevil maneuvers: loops, barrels, and swooping low enough over the wheat fields of his father's farm in Kansas to see the whites of his father's eyes (don't ask me how I know this). Among his flying buddies, Stan is notoriously legendary. Naturally, he raced cars and rode motorcycles. Stan loved animals from adopting a gorilla, to treasuring his black lab, and daily feeding his 'livestock' (deer and squirrels). Early in his athletic life Stan participated in marathons and triathlons; later becoming a fearless mountain biker. Everyone knew of Stan's enthusiasm for politics, film, books, and all the arts along with the lively and high-spirited discussions that ensued. Surviving Stan is his sister, Kate Graham (Mike London) of Austin, Texas; his niece, Sara Rabstenek (Tom) of New York City; his nephew, Sam Bremen of Valencia, Spain; his great nieces, Dorothy and Abigail (Rabstenek); and his significant other, Barbara Wensel of Austin, Texas. Stan was greatly loved and will be profoundly missed. Stan will eventually be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Earlier memorial events will be held in Winfield and Austin when it's safe to congregate. Donations may be made in Stan's memory to the West Lake Hills Stan Graham Memorial Tree Fund of West Lake Hills, Texas. Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of earth And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings; Where never lark, or even eagle flew - And, while with silent lifting mind I've trod The high untrespassed sanctity of space, Put out my hand and touch the face of God.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store