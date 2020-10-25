1/1
Stanley Bernard Collins
1953 - 2020
COLLINS, Stanley Bernard 67, of Boerne, Tx. died Thursday, October 22nd. He was born in Austin, TX on January 19, 1953, a son of the late Gertrude (Eppright) Brooks and the late Floyd Collins. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be 12PM on Saturday, October 31st at the First Pentecostal Church of Austin. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, October 30th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Austin
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
