COLLINS, Stanley Bernard 67, of Boerne, Tx. died Thursday, October 22nd. He was born in Austin, TX on January 19, 1953, a son of the late Gertrude (Eppright) Brooks and the late Floyd Collins. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be 12PM on Saturday, October 31st at the First Pentecostal Church of Austin. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, October 30th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.