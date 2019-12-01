|
|
BUERGER, Stanley Emil Stanley Emil Buerger, 80, of La Grange, Texas, formerly of Austin, Texas passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Stanley was born on September 14, 1939 in Austin, Texas the son of Hugo and Nora (Lienemann) Buerger. He met the love of his life, Annie Miller and was blessed with 61 years of marriage. He worked for the City of Austin, as an electrician. Stanley enjoyed working in his woodworking shop, fishing and working word puzzles. He is survived by his loving wife, Annie; two daughters, Melonie Kenerson and husband, Mike and Angela Dupree; son, Mitchell Buerger and wife, Pamela; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother Richard Buerger; sister, Linda Keating and numerous nieces nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Bastrop Providence Funeral Home Chapel, 2079 Hwy 71 East, Bastrop, Texas with interment following services at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Elgin, Texas. The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice Brazos Valley for their comforting and compassionate care given to Stanley. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bastrop Providence Funeral Home, 2079 Highway 71 East, Bastrop, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019