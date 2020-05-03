|
MOOS, Stanley George Stanley George Moos died peacefully April 14, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born February 22, 1930, in San Antonio to Pearl and Gus Moos. He attended Austin grammar and middle schools, graduated from Austin High School, and attended the University of Texas-Austin. Then, enlisted into the United States Army (retired Lt. Colonel). Stanley is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy Peavy Moos. Also, he is survived by his daughter, Michelle "Mimi" Kattawar and husband Jeff Kattawar, their daughters Sydney and Tristyn Kattawar. He was preceded in death by his Parents, and Shirley Hord and Gwendolyn Kaltwasser (Sisters). His Christian faith was important. Learning and serving God was always a priority especially seen in his relationships, his prayers and involvement at St. Martin's Lutheran Church, Stephen's Ministry and Westover Hills Church of Christ. He enjoyed various business ventures in oil and gas, insurance, real estate, and small equipment. Most of his life was spent owning Austin Hydro Gas Company where he enjoyed using his quick witted, business/marketing skills and incredibly fun personality to gain customers and leave folks with a great memory, smile and impression. With his business involvement you would see Stanley take top leadership positions such as President and Treasurer at Texas LP Gas Association, Rotary Club, and other organizations. Also, you would find him at Toastmasters and investment clubs. Activities, adventures, and fun were always at the top of Stanley's list with many friends and family. He loved music and was so proud of being in the band playing an instrument and being a drum major. He loved singing whether it was in Church or taking voice lessons for fun or for a radio commercial. Hunting was always fun for him too. A chance to show off his artillery training and/or just time to spend with the "guys" for the weekend. He enjoyed hiking, walking, camping, and traveling the world. Stanley treasured having fun with his family and friends. He loved socializing, taking people out to dinner, or having you join him at home for dinner and great conversation. He will always be remembered by his contagious, infectious laugh and love of God. A burial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory of Stanley, the family requests donations be made to a , Christian church of choice or St. Martin's Lutheran Church.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2020