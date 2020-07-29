1/1
NELSON, Stella Steinocher Stella Steinocher Nelson, 94, passed away July 23, 2020 in Austin, TX. She was born April 14, 1926 to Vaclav and Anna Steinocher in the Czech community of Moulton, TX. She graduated from Sam and Will Moore High School in Moulton, TX. She then attended nursing school and received her LVN license. In 1947, she married her husband Gerney Nelson. Her career includes working at the Austin State School as a nurse and the IRS, which she retired from. Speaking the Czech language with her family and friends, listening to Czech music and cooking Czech food such as kolaches and strudel (she made the best strudel) are how she stayed true to her Czech heritage. Stella enjoyed being with her family, watching football and baseball games on TV, going to the coast and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerney and infant son. Also, her brothers John, Jim, Frank and Charles Steinocher as well as her sisters Mary and Anne Steinocher. She is survived by daughters Susan Zurovetz and husband, Rodney; Donna Rutherford and husband, Richard; and Sandra Harrison. Her grandchildren are Christopher and Patrick Zurovetz, Kelley Kantz, Madison Rutherford, Stacy Repa, Christi Gill and Zane Harrison. Her great grandchildren are Taylor and Katy Repa, Lilyanna and Stella Gill, and Charleigh Zurovetz. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30th at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N Interstate Highway 35, Pflugerville, Texas with the viewing taking place from 4-6 p.m. and the Rosary from 6-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 31st at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 1520 N Railroad Ave, Pflugerville, Texas. Burial will follow at Cook Walden Capital Parks. We love her very much and she will be dearly missed.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
JUL
30
Rosary
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
JUL
31
Burial
Cook Walden Capital Parks
