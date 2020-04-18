|
BENOLD, Stephanie Renee Hester Stephanie Renee Hester Benold, age 63, passed away peacefully the morning of April 11, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her daughters Abbey (31) and Laura (34), as well as countless friends who were like family. Stephanie loved deeply and created a beautiful tapestry of connections that lasted decades long in some cases, a lifetime. She grew up among the tall pines of rural Benton, Arkansas. Throughout her adult life, Stephanie shared fond childhood memories of Friday gatherings when the whole family would fry fish and porch sit, of her grandfather's bait shop, of the garden her grandmother kept and cooked from, of cousins she loved like sisters, and of three younger siblings she adored. She was the first in her family to leave home and the state to seek a college education. Stephanie never relinquished her passion to learn, receiving a college degree from Southwest Texas University in healthcare administration and five national certifications in the medical field. She excelled at a number of careers operating room tech, dental assistant, mammographer, radiographer, and EMT and worked full time through the middle of her battle with cancer. Stephanie dove into many part time roles, too, including: events planner, substitute teacher, PTA parent and homeroom mom, Sierra Club member and volunteer, political advocate, and animal rights activist. She has said many times, however, that her most important and meaningful job was raising her girls. Being a mom was the best job she ever had and loved. She valued family over all else and brought a memorable, contagious love of celebration to hers. She was always armed with cupcakes and positivity. She found joy in every situation, maintaining a childlike wonder throughout her life. Stephanie loved watching and listening to songbirds. She was up for a hike anywhere, loved to work in the yard, and began her days early. She wore wide-brimmed hats and never (ever) forgot lipstick. She placed kindness at a premium far above rightness and sought solace in the tranquility of nature. She loved the beach, KUT, and black coffee. Stephanie revered those who served others but never seemed to fully capture that she was one of them. She saw people deeply and knew the right things to say to provide comfort. Stephanie broke down walls with forgiveness, and her patience gave those around her confidence. She made friends with absolutely everyone. Most of all, she was grateful. She was able to deeply appreciate the world and all of its living things fully, guided by belief in a good and abundant future. At the end of her life, in lieu of flowers, Stephanie requested that donations be made by those who want to honor her to the Humane Society of Saline County in her hometown or to First United Methodist Church of Austin where she was a member for over 30 years.
