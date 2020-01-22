|
SHERIDAN, Stephanie Clark Stephanie Clark Sheridan of Austin passed away January 19 after her battle with lung cancer. She was born October 29, 1945 to Steve and Henrietta Clark of Flatonia, Texas shortly before they relocated to Austin. She attended Rosedale Elementary, Lamar Junior High, and graduated from McCallum High School in 1964. She started her career in Austin working as a dispatcher for the Department of Public Safety. She would later go on to work for the IRS until her retirement. Stephanie was known for her love of flowers which came from gardening with her mother. Both were members of one of Austin's first garden clubs - Violet Crown. Stephanie was active in the Austin Daylily Society, Austin Iris Society, and American Iris Society right up until the time of her passing. She also loved music and country western dancing. So much so, that she learned to play steel guitar under the legendary Burt Rivera. Being a single mom kept her busy in the early 1970's, but she would occasionally find time to play with bands in and around the Austin Area. She was very likely Austin's 1st female steel guitarist. Stephanie is preceded in death by her parents Steve and Henrietta Clark. She is survived by her husband and soulmate of 22 years Brian Reese of Austin, children Bernadette Buchko, Michael Buchko, Tony Sheridan, and his wife Hien. She has 2 grandchildren; Shayden and Tiffany. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Friday, January 24, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 22, 2020