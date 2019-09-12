|
THRASHER, Stephen Bruce Bruce passed away September 2, 2019. He was born in Birmingham, AL December 30, 1949 to Imogene Friel and Travis H. Thrasher. Bruce graduated from Richardson High School in 1968, University of Texas, Austin in 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, and in 1978 he graduated from the Bates School of Law at University of Houston with a Doctor of Jurisprudence. Bruce started his legal career with Boswell, O'Toole, Davis and Pickering Law Firm in Houston, TX. In 1985 he was transferred to Austin, Tx with the firm. A year later he left the firm and launched a career as a solo practitioner, partnering occasionally with other attorneys. He practiced law till the day he died. Bruce met the love of his life, his wife Chrystie Hahs Thrasher, in 1964 and they married December 15, 1973. They had three wonderful children, Sarah, Stephanie, and Alexander. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, son and grandpa. He had a full life and was a fun, loving, and generous person. He was a founding member of the Presbyterian Church of Lake Travis. Bruce is survived by his wife of 45 years, Chrystie H. Thrasher; his children Sarah T. Escobar, Stephanie T. Spradley and her husband, Cole Spradley; Alexander H. Thrasher and his wife, Dr. Rebecca N. Thrasher; grandchildren, Raul Samuel Escobar and Austin Thrasher Spradley. He is also, survived by his brother David Thrasher and his wife Christy Thrasher; sister-in-law, Charlotte Thrasher; nieces, Laura Cochran and Kathryn Seastrand; nephews, Kit Thrasher, Kamron Thrasher, and Jeffrey Thrasher and former son-in-law Raul Escobar. Preceded in death by his parents, Imogene and Travis Thrasher; brother, Randall Thrasher and nephew Jonathan Thrasher. A Memorial Service will be held September 21, 2019, 2 pm at the Presbyterian Church of Lake Travis, 14820 Hamilton Pool Road, Bee Cave, TX 78738 followed by reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Memorial donation to the Presbyterian Church of Lake Travis.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 12, 2019