DUTTON, Stephen Craig On Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Stephen Craig Dutton, adored husband, father, son and friend passed away at the age of 41 years young. A lifelong, proud Austinite, Stephen attended McCallum high school. He later went on to graduate with his masters degree from Texas State University. Stephen worked for Rackspace in San Antonio, Texas. Stephen also known as "Stove" is survived by his wife Ashley Dutton, children Alex, Brenn and Justus, mother Daphne Dutton, sister Lisa Alexander, her husband Wes and children Kyle and Karley, aunt Jeanie Clopton, cousins Lisa and Georgia, along with wealth of wonderful friends. A visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin from 6:00 -8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Harrell Funeral Home Austin.