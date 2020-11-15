1/1
Stephen Craig Dutton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUTTON, Stephen Craig On Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Stephen Craig Dutton, adored husband, father, son and friend passed away at the age of 41 years young. A lifelong, proud Austinite, Stephen attended McCallum high school. He later went on to graduate with his masters degree from Texas State University. Stephen worked for Rackspace in San Antonio, Texas. Stephen also known as "Stove" is survived by his wife Ashley Dutton, children Alex, Brenn and Justus, mother Daphne Dutton, sister Lisa Alexander, her husband Wes and children Kyle and Karley, aunt Jeanie Clopton, cousins Lisa and Georgia, along with wealth of wonderful friends. A visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin from 6:00 -8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Harrell Funeral Home Austin.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home of Austin
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Harrell Funeral Home of Austin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrell Funeral Home of Austin
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrell Funeral Home of Austin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved