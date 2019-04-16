Resources More Obituaries for Stephen BARBARO Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephen D BARBARO

Obituary Condolences Flowers BARBARO, Stephen D. Steve Barbaro of Austin, Texas and Rockport, Massachusetts passed away suddenly on March 27. He is survived by his loving wife, Polly, beloved daughters Ann Barbaro and Jane Barbaro Costa (Chris), sister Christine Bogar (Craig), brother Louis Barbaro (Wanda), step-daughter Pamela Sipher (John), and four grandchildren: Amelia, William, John Christopher and Marc, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was also the devoted human caregiver for Marcie. Steve was born in New York to Louis and Gretchen (Gabler) Barbaro. He graduated from Brown University and earned an MBA from Columbia University. He then served his country as a member of the Army Reserves in New Jersey and enjoyed a long and successful career as a financial portfolio manager. Golf was an integral part of Steve's life from an early age as his father was a golf professional on the tour in the 1940's and 50's. During his life Steve played some of the most distinguished golf courses throughout the United States and loved every minute of it. He also was known to enjoy a good cocktail with his many friends. Steve and Polly bought a home in Austin in 1996 and settled permanently in 2008. They quickly joined the community of opera lovers and have supported the Austin Opera ever since. Steve was greatly admired and respected by the Austin Opera family for his enthusiastic commitment to extending the mission of the Opera. He also served on the Community Advisory Board of Helping Hand Home for several years where Steve and Polly started a golf program for the children. Every Monday you could see them in the play area coaching the children and on Sunday's with them on the driving range of the Harvey Penick Golf Campus. Steve was a member of the Headliners Club, Austin Country Club, Bass Rocks Golf Club, and Eastern Point Yacht Club.. There will be a private celebration of Steve's life on April 18. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in his name to Austin Opera and Helping Hand Home for Children in Austin. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries