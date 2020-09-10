ELSNER, Stephen November 19, 1947 September 5, 2020 Stephen Elsner, 72, of Round Rock, went home to his Lord and Savior on September 5, 2020 in the comfort of home surrounded by the love of family. Steve was a graduate of Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State) in San Marcos, TX having spent his early years in the Houston area while also enjoying lifelong family connections to Austin and his beloved Texas Hill Country. He began his 32-year career with the Texas Highway Department as an auditor and retired as Chief of Administrative Operations in 2002. Steve was a man of immense faith and love of God and was ordained as a Deacon in his church in 1981. He was also known for his love of family and served as a role model for many as he was considered one who truly lived his life according to his Christian values and principles. "Kind, thoughtful, with a caring nature and a gentle manner" is a description that captures his spirit shared by those who knew him well. He also had a great sense of humor and fun and could often be found on the golf course with family and friends, reading and writing about family, watching Texas football or Westerns (Roy Rogers was one of his role models since childhood). Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Glen (Beans) Elsner and Alice Theresa Spiller Elsner. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 48 years, Kathy, of Round Rock; daughter Stephanie Moise and husband Brian of Glendale, AZ; son Brandan of Austin and grandsons Connor Moise and Blake Moise of Glendale; brothers Michael Elsner of Katy, Tim Elsner and husband Christopher Grabowy of Dallas, and sister Glenna Williams and husband Don Williams of Lake Whitney. Steve was also close to many nieces, nephews, and cousins on both his and Kathy's sides of family. Pallbearers are Fred Elsner of San Antonio; Danny Garza of Edinburg; Michael Elsner, Jr. of Wimberley; Austin Bargsley of Buda; Brian Moise of Glendale, AZ; and Mike Tennill of Taylor. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Dripping Springs on Friday, September 11 with Reverend Ed Humphrey, longtime pastor and friend from First Baptist Church, Wells Branch, Austin and son Eddie Humphrey, pastor of family childhood education at First Baptist Church in Belton, officiating. Face masks and social distancing will be respected. Interment will follow at Phillips Cemetery on RR 12 (two miles from the church.) Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
