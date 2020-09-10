1/1
Stephen Elsner
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELSNER, Stephen November 19, 1947 September 5, 2020 Stephen Elsner, 72, of Round Rock, went home to his Lord and Savior on September 5, 2020 in the comfort of home surrounded by the love of family. Steve was a graduate of Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State) in San Marcos, TX having spent his early years in the Houston area while also enjoying lifelong family connections to Austin and his beloved Texas Hill Country. He began his 32-year career with the Texas Highway Department as an auditor and retired as Chief of Administrative Operations in 2002. Steve was a man of immense faith and love of God and was ordained as a Deacon in his church in 1981. He was also known for his love of family and served as a role model for many as he was considered one who truly lived his life according to his Christian values and principles. "Kind, thoughtful, with a caring nature and a gentle manner" is a description that captures his spirit shared by those who knew him well. He also had a great sense of humor and fun and could often be found on the golf course with family and friends, reading and writing about family, watching Texas football or Westerns (Roy Rogers was one of his role models since childhood). Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Glen (Beans) Elsner and Alice Theresa Spiller Elsner. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 48 years, Kathy, of Round Rock; daughter Stephanie Moise and husband Brian of Glendale, AZ; son Brandan of Austin and grandsons Connor Moise and Blake Moise of Glendale; brothers Michael Elsner of Katy, Tim Elsner and husband Christopher Grabowy of Dallas, and sister Glenna Williams and husband Don Williams of Lake Whitney. Steve was also close to many nieces, nephews, and cousins on both his and Kathy's sides of family. Pallbearers are Fred Elsner of San Antonio; Danny Garza of Edinburg; Michael Elsner, Jr. of Wimberley; Austin Bargsley of Buda; Brian Moise of Glendale, AZ; and Mike Tennill of Taylor. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Dripping Springs on Friday, September 11 with Reverend Ed Humphrey, longtime pastor and friend from First Baptist Church, Wells Branch, Austin and son Eddie Humphrey, pastor of family childhood education at First Baptist Church in Belton, officiating. Face masks and social distancing will be respected. Interment will follow at Phillips Cemetery on RR 12 (two miles from the church.) Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org; Wounded Warrior's Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org; or Samaritan's Purse, support.samaritanspurse.org or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Dripping Springs
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrell Funeral Home of Austin
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrell Funeral Home of Austin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved