|
|
WESTMORELAND, Stephen James Stephen James Westmoreland, 74, of Austin, Texas passed away on April 2, 2020 in Ft. Worth, Texas from complications associated with ALS. He was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on June 14, 1945. Steve graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Houston, Texas, and attended Houston Baptist College and Stephen F. Austin State University before enlisting in the United States Navy Reserve. He served in active duty from October 10, 1966 to December 2, 1968 and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii on the USS Isle Royale. Steve had a career in financial services and leasing. He owned Westmoreland Leasing Company, and he worked for The Leasing Group, Inc., providing financial services for commercial, state and local government accounts for Dell Computer Company. Following his retirement, he began a new career with his wife, Nancy. For their business, House of Lamps and Antiques, they traveled through the South, and Europe to source English, French and American antiques. Meeting their customers and fellow antique dealers was a joy for Steve, bi-annually at the Red Barn in Round Top, Texas, and for several years at the Ft. Worth Antiques Show. His charming, kind spirit made him perfectly suited for the business. What Steve most enjoyed was spending time with Nancy, his children and grandchildren, family members and many friends. He loved traveling, antiquing, being outdoors, and learning. He especially enjoyed friendships while attending his weekly Al Anon group and his monthly men's breakfast. Steve was a deacon at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Austin, where he loved joining with other churches' volunteers in mission trips to the Humanitarian Respite Center of the Catholic Charities in McAllen, serving mothers and children in the greatest need. He recently joined the worship committee, where he got to warmly welcome church friends and visitors on many Sunday mornings. Steve's legacy of serving others and finding the joy in life will live on in those who loved him most: his wife, Nancy La Rue Westmoreland; daughter, Wendy Westmoreland Konradi; son, Jason Westmoreland; stepdaughter, Amy Graham; stepson, Trey Graham; son-in-law, Michael Konradi; daughter-in-law, Lisa Galo Westmoreland; grandchildren: Camden Konradi, Carrigan Konradi, Kelsie Westmoreland, Alexander Westmoreland, Molly Graham; sister, Cathe Fox; sister, Karen Gabriel; brother-in-law, John Fox. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Austin at a date and time to be determined. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our web site at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9109528 (for Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery, Ft. Worth, Texas.) If desired, in lieu of flowers, any donation may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, or to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 12, 2020