Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrell Funeral Chapel
Highway 290 & Ranch Rd 12
Dripping Springs, TX 78620
(512) 858-5666
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Kent Neill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Kent Neill Obituary
NEILL, Stephen Kent Stephen Kent Neill of Dripping Springs, Texas, passed away on September 1, 2019. Stephen was born in Dallas, Texas to Dorothe and William T. Neill on July 2, 1943. Stephen graduated from Jefferson High School in San Antonio in 1960. He earned a BA in mathematics from Trinity University and did graduate work at the University of Texas. He worked as an actuary for several insurance companies, as a consultant, and completed his career as an actuary at the Texas Department of Insurance with 17 years of service. His love for his hobby of collecting and learning the history of O-Scale Model Trains is well known. He was dedicated to his family and loved family gatherings. Stephen is survived by his wife, Susan Neill of Dripping Springs and his sister and brother-in-law, Kendall and Patrick Nowotny of Waco. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothe and William T. Neill. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at the Harrell Funeral Home of Dripping Springs, 100 Heritage Drive, Austin, Texas 78737. Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM, with a service at 6:00 PM, followed by a reception.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now