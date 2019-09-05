|
NEILL, Stephen Kent Stephen Kent Neill of Dripping Springs, Texas, passed away on September 1, 2019. Stephen was born in Dallas, Texas to Dorothe and William T. Neill on July 2, 1943. Stephen graduated from Jefferson High School in San Antonio in 1960. He earned a BA in mathematics from Trinity University and did graduate work at the University of Texas. He worked as an actuary for several insurance companies, as a consultant, and completed his career as an actuary at the Texas Department of Insurance with 17 years of service. His love for his hobby of collecting and learning the history of O-Scale Model Trains is well known. He was dedicated to his family and loved family gatherings. Stephen is survived by his wife, Susan Neill of Dripping Springs and his sister and brother-in-law, Kendall and Patrick Nowotny of Waco. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothe and William T. Neill. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at the Harrell Funeral Home of Dripping Springs, 100 Heritage Drive, Austin, Texas 78737. Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM, with a service at 6:00 PM, followed by a reception.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 5, 2019