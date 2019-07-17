MCNUTT, Stephen ("Steve") Bishop Stephen ("Steve") Bishop McNutt, age 47, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 due to complications from Colorectal cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends at home in Iowa City. Steve was born on March 31, 1972 in Los Angeles. He graduated from Durham Academy and Bucknell University. Steve served in the US Peace Corps in Gabon, Africa before moving to Iowa City to study at the University of Iowa where he earned his MFA in non-fiction writing and his PhD in English. Most recently, Steve was a Lecturer at the University of Iowa in the Department of Rhetoric. His students appreciated his sense of humor and style (think: cowboy boots and a Star Wars t-shirt with a Hawaiian shirt on top). Steve loved to travel and spent time in the outdoors often in the company of his German Shepherd dog, Harlie. Steve was a certified scuba diver and enjoyed countless fishing trips to Lake Austin, the Gulf Coast of Texas, Belize, and Hawai'i. He truly loved the ocean, outdoors, and fishing. He spent most of last summer in Hawai'i with his partner, Jessica Garlock, exploring the islands, scuba diving, searching for ulna (giant trevally), making friends with Hawaiian Monk Seals, and planning to relocate. He never quite got to the relocation part, but it was part of the plan until the very end. Steve was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Harlie, and is survived by his partner, Jessica Garlock, of Honolulu; his mother, Mary Beth Bishop (Alan), of Durham; his father, Gordon McNutt (Kay), of Austin; his half-siblings Russell and Louise of Austin; his aunt Lolla McNutt Page of Austin; cousins Elizabeth Page Ryll (Scott) of Atlanta and William Page (Marly) of Austin; and extended family in Casper, Wyoming. The family wishes to thank Jessica Garlock for her love and care for Steve, the doctors and staff of the University of Iowa Medical Center and MD Anderson, Iowa City Hospice, and his host of friends and colleagues in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Steve's name to Iowa City Hospice, the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center, the for Colorectal Cancer Awareness, or a . A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 6:30 pm at Steve's favorite restaurant in Iowa City, Deluxe Iowa. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 17, 2019