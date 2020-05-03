|
|
WHITE, Dr. Stephen Taylor Dr. Stephen Taylor White born August 3, 1945, left this earth on April 26, 2020, due to the effects of the Covid-19 virus. Steve was born in Dallas to Georgia and Raymond White. He spent his formative years in East Dallas attending Robert E. Lee Elementary, J. L. Long Junior High, and Woodrow Wilson High School, and as a member of Munger Place United Methodist Church. Steve met the love of his life, Kay Jarvis, on Orientation Day of their freshman year at East Texas State University in Commerce. "I just liked the way she walked," he would often say. They married on April 18, 1964, and recently celebrated 56 years of marriage and partnership. Three children were soon added to the mix - Allison, Valerie and Taylor. Transferring to Austin College in Sherman in 1965, Steve pursued a Biology degree while balancing two jobs and a growing family. After graduation in 1968, he started the next chapter of his life at the Baylor College of Dentistry. He completed dental school in 1974 with a specialty in pediatric dentistry while again working two jobs and serving as President of his class. The family moved to Austin in 1974 where Steve launched his dental practice, a career that spanned more than 41 years. He was a trusted favorite of many Austin children and parents alike through the years. His devoted staff was like a second family to him. Steve was a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church from 1974 to present. He and Kay raised their children in the church, serving on the Vestry and in multiple fellowship groups, forging many friendships in the church community which was and remains at the center of their lives. His faith and trust in God sustained him throughout his life and at the end. Alongside work and church, Steve had many avocations and passions. He dedicated his time to various charities, namely Christina's Smile, the Texas Mission of Mercy, Seal-Out-Decay and Theo's Van. Certainly, his greatest passion was golf. Once he discovered the sport at age 41 he was hooked, playing as often as possible at his beloved Great Hills Country Club and Alto Country Club in Alto, New Mexico. The competition and comradery of the sport provided hours of pleasure and helped to round out his already full life. He traveled far and wide to play, mostly enjoying time on the course with son Taylor and son-in-law Joe. Being a grandfather for the last 25 years of his life to five wonderful children, now young adults, was the joy of Steve's life. Steve packed as much activity and joy into his life as possible, determined to get the most out of each day lived. In retirement, in the last few years, he shifted to woodworking, gardening and of course, more golf. He and Kay enjoyed their time in the mountains of Alto, New Mexico and the many friendships developed there through the years. They cherished the time they could spend in New Mexico and immediately felt less stress as soon as they reached the mountains. His gusto for life and connection made his end that much more traumatic and heartbreaking. We would like to thank his many caregivers, Dr. James Marroquin, Dr. Jeff Kocurek, Dr. Jeff Yorio and the critical care staff of Seton Hospital. Additionally, we are indebted to the caring Seton nursing staff, including Lizzy Estes whose compassion allowed us to visit with Dad virtually when we could not see him in person. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Georgia and Raymond White, his brothers, Michael and Don White, brother-in-law Thomas Jarvis and sister-in-law Jerri Jarvis. He is survived by his wife, Kay, daughters Allison Sullivan (Joe), Valerie Armstrong, and son Taylor (Michelle), five grandchildren, Victoria and Madeline Sullivan, Graham Armstrong, and Stephen and Caroline White, sister Margaret Reddy (A Kaye), brothers Phillip White, Tom White (Geniene), sister-in-law Martha Box(Steve), brothers-in-law Bill Jarvis (Joyce) and Don Jarvis (Sue) and many nieces and nephews. Services are pending the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. At that point there will be a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to either St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Austin, the Central Texas Food Bank or the Lincoln County Food Bank (Ruidoso, NM) Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2020