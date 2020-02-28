|
PICHÈ, Stephen William Stephen William Piché of Austin passed away on February 7, of a heart attack, while skiing in Breckenridge, CO. Steve was born in St. Louis Park, MN to Joan Heins Piché and Robert Richard Piché on November 5, 1963. Steve spent most of his childhood in Appleton, WI, graduating from Appleton West High School in 1982. He attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, where he could satiate his passion for skiing, and graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, with special honors, in 1986. He was awarded a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University in 1992. While at Stanford, Steve met his future wife, Catharine Echols. After moving to Austin, Texas in 1992, Steve joined the Microelectronics and Computer Technology Corporation (MCC). He then worked with several technology companies, primarily focusing on systems to make power generation more efficient and reduce harmful emissions; he was employed by General Electric at the time of his death. As an avid sailor, skier and runner, Steve sought personal excellence. Additionally, he thrived on engaging others in his favorite activities. He founded the Great Texas 300 Catamaran Race, a 4-day race from South Padre Island to Corpus Christi. Steve's passing leaves a gaping hole in the lives of his family and his many friends in Texas, Colorado, and around the world. His big personality, zest for life, sense of adventure and generosity will be dearly missed, as will his love for his family. We take comfort that Steve died while pursuing a passion, but feel sorrow that it was far too soon. Steve is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cathy Echols, his daughters Tessie and Eliza; parents Joan and Bob Piché; brother Eric Piché; sister Megan Hashizume, husband Nobby and daughter Anna; mother-in-law Jean Echols; sister-in-law Elizabeth Echols, husband Parvis Boozapour and daughter Theresa; sister-in-law Jean Lighthall, husband Geoff and daughters Sara and Rachel; and brother-in-law Bob Echols, wife Michelle Flom and daughter Asali. A Celebration of Steve's life will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 3 p.m. at Saengerrunde Halle, 1607 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin, TX. Memorial donations may be made to Gazelle Foundation in Austin, gazellefoundation.org, or the Summit Foundation in Breckenridge, summitfoundation.org. The family extends grateful appreciation to Ben Ousborne who attempted to revive Steve, the other skiers who assisted, and the Breckenridge ski patrol.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 28, 2020