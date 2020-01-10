|
|
WALKER, Steve A. Steve A. Walker 85, died at his home in Llano, Texas on January 6, 2020. He is survived by: Carolyn his beloved wife of 62 years; his son Shawn Walker, daughter Cheryl and her husband Lou Quallenberg, daughter Heather Martin, granddaughter Taylor Martin, grandson Matthew Martin, his nephews Michael and Jim Turner, niece Carol Keller and their families, along with many dear cousins. "Mr. Walker" served as an Industrial Arts Teacher with AISD for 32 years at both Allan and Dobie Jr High Schools. He was the 4-H Leader at Dobie. After retirement they moved from Austin to Llano to be closer to the family ranch near Cherokee. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25th at 2 pm at the Llano First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Llano Meals on Wheels 1110 Berry St. Llano, Tx 78643
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 10, 2020