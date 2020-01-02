|
|
BAGE, Steven Duane February 13, 1952 - December 26, 2019 Steven D. Bage, our PawPaw, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away suddenly on December 26, 2019. He entered this world on February 13, 1952 in Giddings, Texas, born to Henry H. Bage and Anita Bage Pirovitz. He graduated from John H. Reagan Highschool and attended Central Texas College and then Tyler Junior College. He has resided in Round Rock, Texas for over 30 years. Steve had a servant's heart and loved to help other people and all animals. His career was mostly spent serving others in the retail industry; however, the past 11 years have been with Round Rock ISD as a job coach. His patience and tenacity helped each student work to be their best. In addition, he was a pet care associate part time at PetSmart. Besides serving people and animals, Steve loved spending time with friends, family, and his dogs Chica and Cami. He was a gun-loving outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and hiking, and even experienced a sky diving adventure before his physicians limited this activity. Steve was an avid reader of History and enjoyed sharing this love with others, especially his grandchildren. Steve is survived by his mother, Anita and step-father, Rudy Pirovitz of Austin; his daughter, Amy Grissom and husband, Jerrod of Levelland; and their children, Conner, Cody, and Cora; his fiancé Kathy Carr of Garland; as well as his brother Scott, wife Lisa and their children, and a wonderful step family: Kathy and Rick Nealis, John and Chris Pirovitz, and James and Karen Holley and their children. He was preceded in death by his father Henry H. Bage. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. To honor Steve's wishes, his family will hold a casual Celebration of Life to share your favorite memories with a reception immediately following at the Rocking R Event Center in Hutto, Texas on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, Steve would like you to donate to the following: Central Texas SPCA: www.centraltexasspca.org/ or VHL Alliance: www.vhl.org/give/donate/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 2, 2020