ANGELI, Steven Dale OCTOBER 28th, 1963 - JUNE 17th, 2019 Steven Dale Angeli, a native south Austinite, passed away June 17th after a long illness. Steve leaves behind a large family and a lot of long term friends, including 4 children who will miss him dearly: Sterling Sasser and wife Lindsey, Joshua, Nicholas and Gracie Angeli. He also leaves behind his mom, Pat Angeli, brother Ford Lowcock, and sister Allison Newman. Steve was passionate about music. He grew up listening to his uncle Sammy Allred at the Broken Spoke. He was fortunate enough to hear Stevie Ray around town many times before SRV's untimely demise. He loved Barton Springs, Lake Travis, his Crockett alums, the Longhorns, a nicely manicured lawn, good Mexican food and BBQ. Out of all the things he loved, his favorite thing in the world was to take a weekend getaway to the beach with his family. His life's greatest calling was being a dad. He loved talking about his faith with Sterling and watching him become a great husband. He loved watching and coaching Joshua in baseball for many years and then watching him survive and thrive after cancer. He loved Nicholas' quick wit, intelligence, and gentle nature. He loved hanging out in Barnes & Noble reading books and drinking coffee with his "baby girl" Gracie, and recently loved watching her courageously travel to Africa. He encouraged, admired, and respected each one individually. There will be a memorial service honoring Steve's life on Friday, July 12th, 6:00pm at Austin Ridge's SW Campus. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 7, 2019