|
|
REYNOLDS, Dr. Steven Dwayne DVM Family, Friends, Pets, Plants, Texas A&M, Food and Politics, Steve enjoyed them all-always with a smile and a laugh. Born in Baytown, TX August 31, 1955, he died in Rockport, TX June 11, 2019. Steve practiced for 35+ years in Austin and recently in Rockport. He was an International Bromeliad Judge and Master Gardener. An early board member of AIDS Services of Austin, he served the community for many years. Preceded in death by his parents (William and Alice Reynolds), Steve is survived by his brothers, nieces, nephews, beloved pets and many friends in Texas and around the globe. Memorial donations may be made ASA, 7215 Cameron RD, Austin, TX 78752 or Cat Tales Rescue, PO Box 1497, Rockport, TX 78381. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at 1610 Virginia Ave., Saturday, August 10, from 4-6 pm. To let us know you are coming and details - [email protected]
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019