FRANDEN, Steven Mr. Steven Franden passed away peacefully at Christopher House in Austin, Texas on Friday August 14th, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born April 30th, 1942 in Evanston, Illinois to the late Helen and Robert Franden. Steven grew up in Wilmette, IL where he graduated from New Trier High School. He then attended The University of Notre Dame and The Academy of Fine Arts in Florence, Italy before graduating from The University of Illinois. Steven met his loving wife of 52 years, Judith Claborn Franden, while working at Marshall Field and Company in Chicago. Steven and Judith had two children, Kara and Christian. He then moved to Pasadena, California where the family resided for five years before relocating to Austin, Texas in 1981. Upon arriving in Austin, Steven met the late Dr. Francis "Mac" McIntyre, and the Franden family developed a close relationship with Mac that lasted 30 years. Steven's love of travel led to many trips to Italy and other interesting places abroad. Steven had a warm and engaging personality that led to many lifelong friendships that he treasured. Steven's profession was a real estate broker with Wilson and Goldrick Realtors for over 25 years. He was an avid supporter of the arts in Austin, including The Austin Lyric Opera, Zachary Scott Theater and Esther's Follies just to name a few. A longtime member of The English Speaking Union and Rotary Club of Austin, Steven was also a supporter of the Christopher House and held several benefits for AIDS organizations. Steven loved and valued people more than anything. For many years the Franden household held infamous Monday Night Pizza parties, where all were welcome, and yearly Valentine parties. Steven is survived by his wife Judith Claborn Franden of Cedar Park, TX. His children, Kara Franden Neuman (Robert) of Pagosa Springs, CO and Christian Franden of Katy, TX. Seven grandchildren whom he treasured; Caroline, Grant, Lilliana, Reed and Charlie Neuman, and Jack and Ryan Franden. His siblings, Julie Fitzgerald, Robert (Gena) Franden, Elise(Gerry Alvarez)Wilkinson, Michael(Mary Ann) Franden, Andrea(Mark Fahey)Franden and numerous nieces and nephews. Steven is preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Robert Franden, a sister Maria and brother Jack, as well as dear friend Mac McIntyre. Due to Covid and his expressed wishes there will be no services. Instead he would appreciate his friends and family doing something he loved in his memory. Take in a show at the theater, enjoy a good book or movie and have a good laugh with family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store