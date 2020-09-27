RUSSELL, Steven Grant Steven Grant Russell passed from this world to eternal peace on August 29, 2020, at the age of 50. He was born in 1970 to Jacqueline and Sam Russell (deceased) and grew up in Wylie, TX. Professionally he was a top salesman in new home construction, a realtor and broker, and owned a roofing company. Steve was a tender hearted, kind and loving spirit who cared deeply about God and his country. He would sacrifice everything to save the world, and he was always his word. Recreationally he enjoyed country music and was an excellent dancer. Steve is survived by his mother, Jacqueline; brother, Scott; stepfather, Monty; and extended family including cousins and step siblings. Donations in his memory can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/
Steve will be remembered with a joyful heart. He appreciated life so much and was dearly loved by his family and friends. Rest in peace our Angel.