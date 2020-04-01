Home

More Obituaries for Steven Anderson
Steven James Anderson

Steven James Anderson Obituary
ANDERSON, Steven James 40, died on March 24th, 2020. Steven was born in Camarillo California and relocated with his family to Austin in 1993. He was the son of Richard and Nancy Anderson of Austin. Steven attended Bowie High School and graduated in 1998. Steven enjoyed hiking, baking, painting, and gardening. All who knew Steven will remember him as creative, compassionate, and altruistic. He was always ready to aid and comfort friends and family. His personal needs were secondary. In addition to his parents, Steven is survived by his sister Erin Storer of Buda, and his brother Craig Anderson of Medford, OR. A Celebration of Life for Steven will be arranged at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 1, 2020
