STRUHALL, Steven Joseph Steven Joseph Struhall died on July 17th at 3:05AM at his Ranch in Driftwood Texas. after a long courageous battle with cancer. His funeral service will be held on July 20th at Our Lady's Maronite Catholic Church. 1320 E 51st Street, Austin, Texas 78723. Service; Visitation 12noon-1PM; Rosary at 1:00 PM, followed by Ginnaz Prayer service Family & Friends are invited to join in a mercy meal in the Sawyer Hall at Our Lady's Maronite Church. Steven was born on March 22, 1960 in Austin Texas to Rudolph Lewis "RL" Struhall, Jr. and Peggy Clare Lindsay. Steven grew up in the Barton Hills neighborhood where he attended Barton Hills elementary school. He graduated Austin High class of 1979 and attended Austin Community College. Steven participated in the Animal Science program at Texas A&M with a focus on Animal Husbandry. Steven's passion for cattle ranching was a driving force throughout his life. He LOVED his family ranch in Driftwood and took every opportunity to care for and develop it. Steven's passion for hunting and fishing remains a part of his legacy. Steven was an owner/partner of Struhall Properties of Austin Texas. Steven was preceded in death by his parents Peggy & RL, his brother, Sunny Stephen Struhall-Mekaska and best friend & brother Garrie E Struhall. Steven is survived by his children Shane Patrick & significant other, Donna Tewell. Samantha Paige & husband Robert Smith, three grandchildren, Rayden Reese Rylan Rein, treasured grand-daughter on the way & Beautiful mother of his children Susan Whitaker-Struhall. Finance, Bridget Gabriel, and her sons Adrian and Shane. Nieces & Nephews; Lance Struhall & wife Courtney, Megan & husband Dustin Smith, Dustin Struhall, four grandnieces & nephews, Makayla, Hayley, Charlotte, and Garrison and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends. Steven's heart was wider than the Texas sky! He opened it often and with grand generosity! His outgoing & caring personality deeply touched many lives! Steven never took the short route anywhere. He was so down to earth and never met a stranger in his travels! He is deeply loved and will be remembered forever!