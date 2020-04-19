|
|
BAILEY, Steven Lee Steven Lee Bailey passed away on April 12, 2020 at the age of 60. He graduated from McCallum High School in 1977 and then The University of Texas at Austin. After graduating from UT, Steve worked for the State of Texas until his retirement. After his parents passed, Steve moved to Montgomery, Texas to be closer to his immediate family. Once he moved to Montgomery, Steve decided he was not quite ready for retirement life and found a new career working and helping people at Home Depot. Steve was active in high school football and power lifting in younger years. He loved hunting with his nephews and grand nephews, water sports with the family, and working on his home. His passion was football! He especially loved The University of Texas. He watched and attended as many games as possible and a University of Texas shirt or jacket was his most worn attire. Most of all, Steve loved family gatherings and took great pride in his niece and nephews and their children. Steve was preceeded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Bailey, Grandparents William and Irma Bailey and Rollie and Vera Sheppard, Uncles Kenneth Bailey and R.H. Sheppard, and Aunt JoAnn Sheppard. He is survived by his sister Pam Scogin, his nephew Matt Scogin and wife Angie and their children Kyndall, Lucas and Payton, his nephew Mark Scogin and wife Andrea and their children Brad and Avery, his niece Melissa Bobbitt and husband Jeremy and their children Bree and Jaxson, Uncle Dean Sheppard. Cousins Rollie Sheppard and wife Valerie and son Hayden, Kenny Sheppard and wife Carey and their children Kenzie and Riley, Kelly Taylor, Jamie Sheppard, Brad Bailey and family, Cara Ruiz and family along with many friends. Steve will be greatly missed but we know he is at peace and with mom and dad. Due to the virus quarantines we are unable to have a service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020