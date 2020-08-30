1/1
Steven Lee Somers
SOMERS, Steven Lee Steven Lee Somers of Austin, TX passed away on August 24, 2020 at the age of 68. He is survived by his daughter Cameron Somers and partner Bob; his son Aaron Somers and wife Whitney; granddaughters Wren and P.J.; sisters Sara Ferguson, Jeanne Somers, and Ann Coldeway, as well as many beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church on September 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The Service will also be available online. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 30, 2020.
