SOMERS, Steven Lee Steven Lee Somers of Austin, TX passed away on August 24, 2020 at the age of 68. He is survived by his daughter Cameron Somers and partner Bob; his son Aaron Somers and wife Whitney; granddaughters Wren and P.J.; sisters Sara Ferguson, Jeanne Somers, and Ann Coldeway, as well as many beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church on September 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The Service will also be available online. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
