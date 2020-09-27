1/1
BONEY, Steven Paul Steven Paul Boney passed away surrounded by his family on May 25, 2020. Steve was born May 26, 1950, in Seaside, Oregon, and grew up in Bremerton, WA before moving to Houston, Texas with his family. He was a proud Austinite for more than 50 years. Steve earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree and law degree from the University of Texas at Austin. For 44 years he served as a criminal defense attorney. A regular volunteer for Legal Aid in Austin, he was committed to helping others in need. Steve was a loving and wonderful father to his kids he was at his happiest any time he was with them. Steve was hilarious, brilliant, vibrant, and thoughtful, and always ready with a good joke.He loved all things Austin. He was a regular fixture at the Paramount's summer classic film series, Barton Springs, and the Zilker Summer Musical. A passionate music fan, he loved talking about his favorite records and could often be spotted at shows around Austin. His memory will be cherished by his wife, Karen Boney, and his four children, Elliot (Brandi), Allyson (Matt), Finn, and Beck, and stepson Torstein. He was predeceased by his parents, Inez and James Boney, and his brother, Michael Boney. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, donations may be made in Steve's name to the ALS Association of Texas.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 27, 2020.
