Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Steven Santivenere Obituary
SANTIVENERE, Steven Steven Santivenere passed away unexpectedly on March 5th, 2020, at the age of 48 in Wappingers Falls, NY. He was a wonderful son and brother and a devoted father. He graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School and the University of Hartford. He is survived by his 3 children, Charlie, James, and Olivia, his father Mike and his wife Linda, his mother Pam and her husband Bruce Barnett, and his brother Mick. He also has numerous nieces, nephews, and aunts and uncles. Funeral services are being arranged with the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls, NY.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2020
