Stroud Carter Kelley

Stroud Carter Kelley Obituary
KELLEY, Stroud Carter 9/19/1948-8/6/2019 Stroud, 70, of Prague, Czech Republic, died at Motol Hospital on August 6. He was a resident of Austin and the Austin area for more than thirty years. Stroud was a native of Victoria and also lived in Dallas, Del Rio, and Vernon. He was a 1966 graduate of St. Stephen's Episcopal School in Austin and received his B.A. (Hon.) in history from the University of Texas and a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law. Stroud served as committee counsel and special counsel to Texas House of Representatives in the 64th through 68th Legislatures. From 1978 to 1987, he engaged in private law practice and oil and gas exploration, before joining the Texas General Land Office legal department in 1987, where he held several positions including deputy general counsel and special counsel for energy policy. While at the Land Office, Stroud was among the principal lawyers in a series of major lawsuits brought by the Land Office related to royalties, leasing, and coastal boundaries. While in high school and university he worked for several years as a newspaper reporter. Active in local and state politics and neighborhood affairs, he was also a founder of the North Austin Neighborhood Association. He was also active in the Texas and Travis County bar associations. Stroud resided in Prague, Czech Republic from 1997. From 1999 to 2016, he was an international legal and business consultant in oil, gas, and power sector reform in a number of countries, including the Republic of Georgia, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Bangladesh, Ghana, Albania, Montenegro, and Afghanistan. Stroud was an avid gardener and salt water fisherman with a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. He is survived by a daughter, Frances Kelley Ozaki of Tokyo, Japan, and a son, William S.W. Kelley of Austin, and a beloved grandson, K.C. Kelley Ozaki; and a cousin, Jo Harrell of Austin. A burial service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Timpson, Texas at 2pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019. The family is being served by Taylor Funeral Home, 511 Ross Graves Dr., Timpson, Texas 75975. To send condolences or sign an online register please visit www.taylorfh.net
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 28, 2019
