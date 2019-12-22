|
BURT, Sue (Nan) Sue (Nan) Burt, 90 of Austin, TX went to be with our Lord on December 18, 2019. She was the epitome of love and dedication to her family and friends. Known for her strong faith and kindness towards all, she lived a purpose that extended to her family and friends. Sue was born on July 11, 1929 in Winters, TX to Clyde and Zola Cummings. She met Lloyd Burt in Lubbock, TX and they married on December 22, 1947. Sue went on to have a career in accounting for the Texas Cosmetology Commission for thirty years. She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, and an active volunteer at the food bank of Austin. Sue had a passion for her family, her strong faith in God, her church, and her animals. She loved to buy and sell antiques, and host gatherings for her family and friends. Sue is survived by her husband of 72 years, Lloyd Burt, her sons Tommy Lloyd Burt and wife Suzanne, and Ronnie Burt; grandchildren Tommy Blake Burt and wife Ellen, Stephanie Hollanders, and Bridget Ellison and husband Johnny; great grandchildren Taylor Hollanders, Blake Burt, Augusta Burt, Brooke Ellison, and Britten Ellison. Sue is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Zola Cummings, her brother Leon Cummings, and daughter in law, Cathy Burt. There will be a visitation and service at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks, 6300 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin, Texas. Visitation is at 10:00 am followed by an 11:00 am service before interment at White Rock Cemetery, 14101 Texas 71, Bee Caves, Texas 78738. Reception to follow at the Home of Ellen and Tommy Burt, 1430 Rockcliff Road, Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019