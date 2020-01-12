|
GONZALES, Sue Chen Sue Chen Gonzales loving wife to Daniel Gonzales (Ret. USAF), amazing Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother went to be with our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.Mrs. Gonzales was born in Taiwan. She would eventually meet her husband of 59 years in Taiwan, while he was serving in the Air Force. They married in 1960 and would go on to have five children.After being a military wife of 21 years, the Gonzales family retired to Grand Prairie, Texas in 1979. It was there she would start her own retail and import business at Traders Village.After retiring a second time, Mrs. Gonzales and her husband enjoyed spending time with their families, as well as fishing and gambling.There are far too many accolades to mention, but the greatest of all was being the best, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend that anyone could ever hope to have.Mrs. Gonzales is preceded in death by her parents Ku and Mahogany Chen, brother Jinrong Chen, sisters, Debbie Chen, Mary Wilson, Fenlian Liang and Kim Philips. She is survived by Her husband, Daniel, sons, Robert (Khadeejeh), John (Moran), daughters, Mary (Carlos), Sue, and Helen (Nathan). Grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, Ryan, Alexis, Caitlin, Noel, Elizabeth, Alanna, Evan, Xaviar, Alysia, and Great Grandchildren, Willow, Lily, Asher, Blair and Eisley.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020