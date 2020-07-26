SHEPPERD, Sue Hunt Sue Hunt Shepperd of Austin, beloved mother and Mimi, passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on July 17, 2020. Sue was born August 22, 1938, in Belton, Texas to John and Gladys Hunt. She was the youngest of eight children. She attended both Belton High School and Salado High School where she earned many awards and recognitions and was adored by her peers. Sue married Lee Roy Shepperd on August 22, 1955. They moved from Salado to Austin, where Sue worked at Southwestern Bell for thirteen years before staying home to raise her four children. In 1986, the family moved to Lometa, Texas, where Sue was an active member of the Lometa Church of Christ and L-M Garden Club. Sue was the original Martha Stewart. Every bone in her body was a creative one, as evidenced by her many talents. She had an eye for design and logged many hours on her sewing machine - making everything from home decor to wedding dresses. She could turn a bag of fabric scraps into the most exquisite quilts. Her green thumb earned her numerous awards and blue ribbons for floral arranging and horticulture. She could pick up a paint brush and turn a blank canvas into a beautiful landscape. Her pecan pies and cast iron hamburgers were legendary. There was a certain magic about Sue, and you could feel it every time she entered the room. She was the epitome of class and grace - a truly elegant Southern lady. She was always immaculately dressed and even made her old gardening clothes look fashionable. She treated everyone with compassion and respect. She loved reading, ice cold Dr. Pepper, holding babies, the color yellow, listening to Vince Gill, and cheering for the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. She was "Kill 'em with kindness," "Leave it better than you found it," and "Never give them an opportunity to say anything negative about you." She was a beautiful and selfless person who lived every day for her children -- the four she gave birth to, and countless others who loved her and made frequent visits to the warm and loving home she created. She never missed a game or school event and put the happiness of her children above all and always with a smile. She was a Room Mother. A Den Mother. A Team Mother. Mimi Sue was The Best Mother. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Shepperd, and sisters Lerlin Carroll, Lois Boyd, and Myrlene Smith, as well as her two brothers Don Hunt and James Hunt. She is survived by her son Jeffrey Shepperd of Austin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jann Shepperd of Austin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Suzy and Jeff England of Cypress, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Reagan and Janet Shepperd of Dripping Springs, TX; sister Lynn Shirley of Casa Grande, AZ; sister Lillian Wilhite of Belton, TX; eight beautiful grandchildren; two precious great-grandchildren; dozens of wonderful nieces and nephews. Family visitation will be Sunday, August 2, from 3-4 pm, at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home in Austin, Texas. Public visitation will be Sunday, August 2, from 4-6 pm. Funeral service will be Monday, August 3 at 10 am at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home in Austin, Texas. Face masks are required at all gatherings and social distancing will be observed. Burial will take place at Salado Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to dementia research or the children's charity of your choice
. The family would like to offer their most sincere and heartfelt thanks to Sodalis Memory Care, Lavender Springs Assisted Living, and Magnolia Hospice for their exceptional, loving care.