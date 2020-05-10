|
PLACKE, Sue Marie Dodd Funeral Services for Sue Marie Placke, 87, of Giddings, will be a private family gathering due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Burial will be in the Dodd Family Cemetery in Beat Five, Texas. Visitation at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Sue Marie Dodd Placke was born December 20, 1932 at home in the Beat Five community south of Dime Box, Texas, the daughter of John Bert and Sue Ella (Wood) Dodd. She attended school in Dime Box through the tenth grade and graduated from Hearne High School in 1950. She worked for the Hearne Democrat newspaper as the Society Editor. She then went to work for the builder of the Post Oak Mall in Bryan/College Station. She married Robert Placke on March 1, 1952. Sue worked at the Giddings Star Newspaper, Fairmont Foods Co., and then as secretary to the Superintendent of Giddings Schools, Don Slocomb. In 1971, she opened the Sears Catalog Store which she owned and operated until 1995. She also operated Placke's Restaurant in 1983, which later became the Old House Café. She volunteered for MHMR through the Vista program and she and Robert also served as a tour guide for a local tour bus company making many enjoyable trips to Branson. She served as president of the PTA where she became a lifetime member. She served as concession stand coordinator for both football games in the fall and Little League baseball during the summer. Sue enjoyed working at the Lee County Food Bank because she loved helping people. She was a member of the Dime Box Heritage Society and volunteered at the Dime Box Museum. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She rarely missed an activity involving her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. This included sharing her wealth of knowledge about cooking and baking, especially taking time to teach them how to make her famous pies. Sue Marie passed the morning of May 8, 2020 at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lockhart, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert L. Placke; her son, James R. Placke; sisters, Effie Sweatman, and Nancy Regiene, and brothers, Garwood Dodd and Dan Dodd. Sue Marie is survived by two sons, Dennis Placke & his wife, Vivian of Lockhart, and Scott Placke & his wife, Becky of San Angelo; her daughter-in-law, Robin Bunch & her husband, Jim of Giddings; eight grandchildren, Travis Placke and his wife, Courtney of San Angelo, Garrett Placke and his wife, Michelle of Beulah, North Dakota, Kyle Placke of Lockhart, Megan Placke of Lockhart, Tucker Placke and his wife, Gayle of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, Lindy Placke of Lynchberg, Virginia, Deke Placke of San Angelo, and Teagan Placke of San Angelo; five great grandchildren, James Robert Placke of San Angelo, Bailey Placke of San Angelo, Eli Placke of Beulah, North Dakota, Kaylee Placke of Beulah, North Dakota, and Ember Placke of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; three sisters, Marguerite Lawrence of Giddings, Brennice Koether of Giddings, and Dorothy Koenig of Ledbetter; and two sisters-in-law, Callie Roark and husband John of Belton, and Texene Placke of Giddings. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and James Jarmon. The family would like to thank the staff of Parkview Nursing Home in Lockhart and Dr. Katheryn Greiner of the Scott and White Clinic in College Station. In lieu of flowers, the Placke family request that memorial contributions be made to the Dodd Family Cemetery, 1011 W. Live Oak St., Lockhart, TX 78644 or to the Lee County Food Bank, 191 N. Harris St., Giddings, TX 78942. Arrangements by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2020