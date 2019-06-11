ROLAND, Suhanin William Suhanin, William Roland born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 20, 1936, in Allegheny General Hospital just a few steps down the street to Michael and Mary (Maruscak) Suhanin. He was the remaining child of the family, being predeceased by his parents and by Raymond, Richard, Marianne, and infant son Michael Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 58 years and daughters, Kathleen (partner Kevin Burke), and Anita (John Shayeb) Bill joined ROTC at Duquesne University and upon graduation was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Infantry Branch. Bill was an adventurous person and enjoyed hunting, fishing, spelunking, and the second love of his life, shotgun shooting. As a young man, Bill worked for a local congressman, a community newspaper, as a lifeguard, and a recreation center assistant. His adventures continued in the army becoming airborne and Special Forces qualified and survived three rigorous tours in Vietnam. Upon his medical retirement, he completed a master degree in counseling and was an instructor at Gatesville Woman Prison, having started a degree program there. He retired a second time as a Regional Training Director from the Texas Rehab Commission. He and Mary Lou enjoyed traveling in Europe and Bill experienced wonderful hunting in Argentina and Namibia. Special thanks to Patricia Ann Bergquist for her faithful care in the last days of his life. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Our Lady's Maronite Church, 1320 E. 51st St., Austin, TX 78723. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00am, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Our Lady's Maronite Church, 1320 E. 51st St., Austin, TX 78723. Interment will follow at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, TX. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary