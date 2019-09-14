|
|
CAMPOS, Susa R. Susa R. Campos, 75, of Bastrop, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Survived by her husband David. Family and friends will gather at the Elgin Funeral Home on Sunday, September 8th from 4:30 PM until 6:30 PM and will recite the Holy Rosary at 6:30 PM. A Celebration of Christian Funeral Mass will be conducted at Ascension Catholic Church of Bastrop on Monday, September 9th at 10:00 AM with Father, Ramiro Tarazona presiding. Entombment is will be conducted at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen at a later date. Arrangements and care are entrusted to:
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 14, 2019