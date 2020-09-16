ROBERTS, Susan Ann Susan Ann Roberts passed away on Wednesday, September 12, 2020. She was a resident of Georgetown, Texas. She is survived by her husband Michael W. Roberts; her sons: Tim and wife Melissa and Joshua and wife Sasha and families. Susan was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on November 04, 1946 to Bernice and Arthur Laabs. She was raised in Curtis, Wisconsin. Susan cared for those around her, both personally and professionally, with compassion and love. She will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. Services for Mrs. Roberts will be held privately. You may share a message or memory on our online guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com
