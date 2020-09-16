1/1
Susan Ann Roberts
ROBERTS, Susan Ann Susan Ann Roberts passed away on Wednesday, September 12, 2020. She was a resident of Georgetown, Texas. She is survived by her husband Michael W. Roberts; her sons: Tim and wife Melissa and Joshua and wife Sasha and families. Susan was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on November 04, 1946 to Bernice and Arthur Laabs. She was raised in Curtis, Wisconsin. Susan cared for those around her, both personally and professionally, with compassion and love. She will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. Services for Mrs. Roberts will be held privately. You may share a message or memory on our online guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
