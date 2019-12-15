|
NELSON, Susan Catherine Susan Catherine Nelson (Sue), a long-time resident of Austin, Texas, died Sunday December 8th 2019 with her family by her side at her home in Wimberley, Texas. There will be a memorial gathering of her family and friends to celebrate her life on Sunday afternoon, December 22, 2019 at her home in Wimberley, Texas. Sue was born in Spangler, Pennsylvania on June 28, 1946 to Herbert and Dolores (Sample) Nelson. Herbert was a Civil Engineer and contractor and Dee was a Registered Nurse and homemaker. Although born in Pennsylvania, Sue lived most of her life in Texas. Sue graduated high school in San Angelo, Texas in 1964 and received a Bachelor of Arts in romance languages from the University of Texas in 1968. Sue worked in the travel industry for most of her life. She retired from Trilogy, Inc. in Austin in 2008. Sue is survived by her brother, Fred Nelson, and sister-in-law, Jessica Nelson, as well as five nieces and nephews, Heather, Steven, Casey, John & Chris who all brought great joy to her life. Sue felt honored and blessed to have so many good friends and extended familythey meant the world to her. We will all miss Sue's sense of humor and sharp wit, her generosity, her ability to win any trivia game she played, her willingness to try anything new, her desire to own everything in the world that was purple, her love of all animals and her myriad of pets (snakes, hedgehogs & spiders, oh my) and her love of every chubby, bearded tenor (particularly Luciano Pavarotti). Sue donated generously to several animal rescue programs including for many years to the Austin Humane Society. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be made to the Austin Humane Society at austinhumanesociety.org by going to their "Tribute Page".
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019