|
|
WEBER, Susan Donoghue Susan Donoghue Weber passed away surrounded by her close family on Friday, July 26th, in Austin, TX. Susan was born in Houston, TX on June 12, 1946 to Helen Blyth and Vincent Stafford Donoghue. She attended Randolph Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Virginia before graduating from the University of Texas in Austin. In 1967, she met her future husband, Dr. Richard Thorp Weber, Jr., on a blind date, and he proposed just six months later on the dance floor of the Houston Country Club. They were blessed with triplets and were married for 51 years. Susan had a sharp intellect, a drive for learning and a passion for travel. She approached every situation with intensity and purpose, and she was loyal to her family and friends. She was known both for her compassion and strong will. Susan is preceded by her son, Michael Vincent Weber, her parents, and two brothers, John and Richard Donoghue. She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Blyth Farrington Treuhaft, and husband, Brian; son Christopher Thorp Weber, and wife Kaylin; adored grandchildren Rory Treuhaft, Caroline Weber, Gentry Treuhaft, Charlotte Weber, and Maura Treuhaft; dear nephews and nieces; and devoted dog Molly. A viewing will be held from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28th at Weed Corley Fish, 3125 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78705. There will be a private, family graveside service on Monday, July 29th, at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The . Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019