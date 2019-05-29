DORSETT, Susan Gay Neblett November 6, 1944 - May 25, 2019 Susan Gay Neblett Dorsett, retired speech pathologist and audiologist of Stephenville, Texas, died at her home on May 25, 2019 at the age of 74. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Stephenville Funeral Home Chapel with Doug McLemore officiating. Burial will follow at West End Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, May 29th at Stephenville Funeral Home. Susan Gay was born on November 6, 1944, to Charles Neblett, Jr. and Ruth Clark Neblett. She attended public schools in Stephenville where she participated in many school activities, including Stingerette Captain. She graduated from Texas Tech University, obtaining an undergraduate degree and a master's degree in early childhood speech pathology and audiology. She married James Roberson in March 1962. She went on to teach in public schools for over twenty years, specializing in speech pathology. In 1981, Susan Gay opened her own private practice in Stephenville, North Texas Speech and Hearing Center, that specialized in hearing aids and testing. She was issued the first license for speech pathology and audiology in the State of Texas. In 1983, she was appointed to the committee of examiners for speech pathology and audiology by Governor Mark White. She proudly served on that committee for four years. Susan Gay was a member of the Stephenville First Christian Church. She was very proud of the fact that Texas Christian University was founded by her great grandfather and his brother, Addison and Randolph Clark. She was also active in the political landscape in Stephenville and Texas. Susan Gay's greatest passion in life was working with children and the elderly and she impacted them greatly. She taught her children and grandchildren to protect the environment. She had immense love of animals, which she developed at a very early age while raising toy fox terriers, showing Registered Hereford cattle, and training her horses. Of course, she loved her Texas Tech sports. Susan Gay was so witty, was an amazing story teller, and thoroughly enjoyed her trips to the casinos. Survivors include her sweetheart of twenty years, Joe Carver of Gatesville, Texas, her son, Donald Charles Roberson and grandsons, James, Jackson, and Judge of Rock Hill, South Carolina; and her son, Drew Allen Roberson, and grandsons, Ryan and Reid of Wylie, Texas. Sisters include Ruth Ann Neblett Stephens and Dee Neblett, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Neblett, III and her sister, Nancy Sears Neblett Saylor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 1 Million 4 Anna Foundation 15301 Dallas Parkway, Suite 1100, Addison Texas 75001 or the Erath County Humane Society 891 East Road, Stephenville, Texas 76401. Online condolences may be made at www.stephenvillefh.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary