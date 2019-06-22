SUGGS, Susan Hunter (1941-2019) Susan Hunter Suggs passed away June 20, 2019, at her home in Austin, Texas. Mrs. Suggs was born in Spring Hill, La., to the Rev. Alex W. and Emma Jean Hunter. The family followed Rev. Hunter as he was called to Presbyterian churches in Lexington, Ky., Memphis, and New Orleans. She graduated from Rhodes College and Emory University's School of Library Science. She worked for more than 40 years as a librarian, bookseller, and research analyst. She was predeceased by her husband, David W. Suggs, Sr. She is survived by her sister Martha Hunter Shepard (Randall) of Memphis; her son David Welch Suggs, Jr. (Claire), of Athens, Ga.; her daughter Darby Suggs Armont (Anthony) of Round Rock; and two grandchildren. Mrs. Suggs moved to the Longhorn Village retirement community in Austin in 2014. She helped manage the library there, set up a foundation for financial assistance and quality of life improvements for residents, and made many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rhodes College and the Central Presbyterian Church (Atlanta, Ga.) Outreach and Advocacy Center. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary