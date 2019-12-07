|
CAUTHEN, Susan Lynn Susan Lynn (Truitt) Cauthen, age 53, of Driftwood, Texas, passed away on December 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas, after a lengthy illness. Susan was born on July 29, 1966, the daughter of Carole Kay (Clark) Truitt and Billy Jack Truitt. She married James Douglas Cauthen on March 5, 1986. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00-1:30 PM at the First Baptist Church of Dripping Springs, with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Phillips Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 7, 2019