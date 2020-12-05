HYDE, Susan Michelle Celebrating the life of Susan Michelle Hyde born February 6, 1973 in Tyler Texas to Rev. Charles and Rosa Hyde. She went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on November 25, 2020 at 47 years of age in Austin, Texas. Susan from a young age was a confident and independent young lady. She excelled in academics and always strived to succeed in every area of life. Susan loved the Lord and received Christ as her Savior at a young age. She attended Gateway Church/North Austin campus. She maintained close relationships from High School and College. Her tea party group was special to her as they have continued to meet for 30 years at Christmas time. Susan was also adventurous , loving to travel all over Europe and especially loved Spain and Turkey. After receiving a Bachelor's degree in history from the University of Texas at Austin, she began an internship in Valencia, Spain. She studied overseas receiving a Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Salamanca, Spain. She later received a Master's Degree in information technology from North Texas State University, Denton Tx. Susan was a member of the Omega Phi Alpha sorority chapter. Susan had a giving heart and if she was your friend you had a friend indeed. Susan was led by her convictions and what she believed was who she was, no questions asked. Most of Susan's life was spent working in the area of education. Her heart loved working with children especially her ESL children. Susan was proud to be a bilingual teacher using her gift of Spanish that she treasured. Later she transitioned from the classroom to be a librarian serving both students and teachers. Susan is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Charlie and Hilda Hyde; maternal grandparents Harvey and Rosemary Watkins. She is survived by her parents Reverand Charles and Rosa Hyde; brothers Rev. Steven (Belen) Hyde, Jeffrey Hyde; nephews Jonathan Hyde and Jeremiah Hyde. Service will be Monday December 7th, 2020 at GT Austin Church/North Campus 2700 Northland Dr. Austin, Tx 78756 with visitation at 9:00a.m. and service at 10:00a.m. followed by the graveside at Cooke Walden Memorial Hill Pflugerville,Tx. The service can be streamed online at GT Austin. Officiating the service will be Rev. Vic Schober; Rev. Frank McIlhaney; Rev. Don Wiehe. In Lieu of flowers donation may be made to: Susan Hyde Educational Memorial Fund c/o of Lighthouse Assembly, P.O. 1408 Port Isabel, Tx 78578



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store