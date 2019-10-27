|
|
Valentine, Susan Jewett Susan Jewett Valentine, lifelong educator and nature lover, passed away on Oct. 10, 2019, from complications after a fall. Susan was born April 23, 1943, to Elizabeth Voelker and Arno Jewett in Washington, D.C., where her father served in the military during World War II. Later, her father taught English at several universities, including a year as a visiting professor at Columbia University. Among her fondest memories of early childhood were of summers spent at her grandparents' farm in Minnesota. She loved picking corn and tomatoes and selling them at their roadside stand. Eventually the family moved to Austin, for her father's teaching job at U.T. Susie was a true Austinite who thrived in the town's vibrant mix of intellectuals and creative types, with many friends connected to the university and the arts. She attended Austin High School, graduating in 1961, and entered U.T.'s Plan II, getting a BA in English Literature in 1965. While in college, she worked one summer at Glacier National Park and met Joe Price, and they married in 1965. They moved to Philadelphia, where Susie attended Temple University graduate school and got her teaching certificate in mathematics, with a focus on at-risk students. She taught math at the junior high level in Philadelphia. After Susie and Joe divorced, Susie moved back to her hometown. There she rekindled her friendship with James Valentine, a fellow Austinite, who she had met through mutual friends in Philadelphia. They married in 1978, and two daughters followed. Susie loved plants and felt at peace in nature. Austin in that era was a mere speck of a town surrounded by scrubby wilderness and hidden swimming holes. Susan enjoyed those riches as well as more distant natural gems. She went on a botany collecting trip to Chiapas, Mexico, in 1976. She and James, and later with kids in tow, explored the United States, camping along the way, from islands off Maine to Colorado's Mesa Verde to Washington State's Olympic Peninsula. She and James especially loved family gatherings at his aunt and uncle's land near Hamilton Pool with a spring-fed swimming hole deep in a canyon that seemed like Eden in the midst of a plethora of cactus and cedar. Susan also had an eye for beautiful paintings, folk art and crafts from Mexico. She had a fabulous collection of Mexican Talavera pottery and embroidered textiles, and many other artworks spotted at estate sales. Susie was a devoted teacher who put in extra hours in career training and working with her students. In Austin she taught at Burnet Middle School, Johnston High, Anderson High, and Garza Independence High School, an alternative school for at-risk students. She especially loved teaching at Garza, where the school's self-paced curriculum and atmosphere of mutual respect and trust fit with her values. She always believed in her students to grow and learn and to be successful. For many summers, she taught in Youth Opportunities Unlimited at U.T., a program for at-risk students. Most of all, she adored her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband James Gilchrist Valentine, two daughters, Emily Valentine Luce and Katherine Lee Valentine, and three grandchildren, Ella Luce, Owen Luce and Gemma Ashby Anderson. If you would like to honor her memory, please consider giving to The Nature Conservancy or another environmental group of your choice. Memorial service will be held on Nov. 3 at 2 pm, at the New Covenant Fellowship, 1507 Wilshire Blvd. 78722
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019