CABLE, Susana Susana Cable was born on January 7, 1949 to Albert and Anna Tebbe. She was the youngest of 5 children born on her parent's 7th wedding anniversary. She departed this world on November 4, 2020. She grew up in Lawrence, Nebraska. She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1967. In July of 1967 she moved to Hastings, Nebraska and started her almost 6 year career at Dutton Lainson Company. She married Richard Cable on March 24, 1973. They moved to Lewisville, Texas. She worked at American Petro Fina in Dallas for 6 months. In October of 1973 they moved to Austin, Texas. In January 1974 she started her almost 41 year career at the State of Texas. She retired from there on December 31,2014. When both her children were away at college she started working seasonal at IRS. She was still working there upon her death. She loved reading all the Laura Ingalls Wilder books and visited all the places she lived. She loved going to North Carolina to spoil her grandchildren and spend time with her son and daughter-in-law. She also enjoyed watching her son play baseball. She enjoyed going to Windstar to celebrate her daughter's birthday and going to off Broadway plays. She also enjoyed her sister trips. She was a charter member of Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing a poor person in their yearly Boar's Head Pageant. She was a member of the rosary group at her church. She was also member of the Great Club and the widows group. She leaves to morn her death her daughter, Katie Cable; her son, Thomas Cable, his wife Christy and their two children Elijah and Amelia. She is also survived by her brothers, Albert Tebbe and wife Melba, Michael Tebbe and his wife Loretta and Dennis Tebbe; brothers-in-law, Roman Skalka, William Cable and wife Rosemary and Thomas Cable and wife Bobbie; sister-in-law, Peggy Graff and husband Chuck and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cable; parents, Albert & Anna Tebbe; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Marvin and Evelyn Cable; her sister, Jo Ann Skalka; her nephew Darrel Skalka; and her great niece-in-law Bridget Cable She was much loved by her co-workers and many friends Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm with the Rosary being recited at 7pm at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church, 12041 Bittern Hollow, Austin, TX 78758. Interment will follow at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. If friends so desire, memorial donations in Susana's memory can be made to the Knights of Columbus Saint Albert the Great Council #10333.