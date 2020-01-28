|
|
CORY, Susie Susie Cory passed away on January 24, 2020 in Austin TX. Due to brain cancer. Susie was born on February 13, 1943 in Port Arthur Texas. She grew up in Shreveport, LA where she met Art. They were married in 1963. During their 57 years together they lived in Germany during their military service, Florida during the early days of the space program, Houston for 20 years, and in Austin for the last 30 years where they made many friends all of whom were so supportive during her illness. They have two children, Scott Cory and Tracy Singleton, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She has one brother, Robert L Pruett Jr. Susie was so proud of her family and all that they accomplished particularly her three grandson's service to their country in the Navy. The viewing will be held on Thursday, January 30 at Cook Walden on North Lamar from 5 to 7 p.m. The memorial service will be held at Austin Memorial Park cemetery on Friday, January 31 at 2 p.m. CookWaldenFuneralHome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 28, 2020