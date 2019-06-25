Resources More Obituaries for Susie Huber Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susie Huber

Obituary Condolences Flowers HUBER, Susie With Rhett keeping watch by her side and a chorus of cicadas serenading her in the distance, a full moon guided Susie Huber peacefully home late on June 17 after nearly a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Step aside Ali, Mayweather and Tyson - Susie was the most fearless fighter of our lifetime. While undergoing chemo treatment, she drove herself to and from endless medical appointments, cared for her husband, packed up and moved to a new home, attended family gatherings and grandkids' sporting events, and managed a ranch house remodel. About a week before she moved into hospice care, she attended her niece Brandi's wedding stylish and beautiful as always. As Susie began to fade away, family gently assured her we would be fine whenever she was ready to say goodbye. But after fighting a beast for 34 relentless months, she didn't know how to quit. That's not what fighters do. Born in Freeport, IL, on March 7, 1949, Sue Allison Huber had a lifetime love affair with animals (except snakes). Horses, goats, chickens, dogs: Sugar, Belle, Greta, Possum, Pole Cat and of course Rhett just to name a few. If Susie adopted you, life was golden. Susie adored her older sister Bonnie, who was by her side from birth until death. They moved with their adventurous parents from Illinois to Harlingen, and later to New Braunfels, where Susie graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1967. Blondes think they have more fun, but no one compared to this red-headed beauty. At NBHS she was Miss Flame, Queen of Hearts Court Duchess, and a Unicorn cheerleader. Susie attended Texas A&I Kingsville and Texas Tech Universities, then attended Bern University in Switzerland. Susie moved to Austin where she worked for prestigious law firms and some of the most powerful people in Texas: University of Texas Regent Frank C. Erwin, Jr. and two State Comptroller's - Bob Bullock and John Sharp. When Sharp left the Comptroller's office, he wisely took Susie with him to Ryan and Co., where she eventually retired. Along the way, Susie met and finally married (after nearly 40 years together) legendary criminal defense attorney Charles R. Burton. They shared a passion for chickens, migas, the outdoors, Hill Country day trips, and an occasional cold beer. Susie didn't have kids, but Charlie was a package deal with four sometimes likeable teenagers who quickly came to love her. It wasn't the Brady Bunch, but it was a heck of a lot of fun. Susie focused on spoiling her nieces and nephew Brandi, Brian and Courtney. She was the Aunt and later Great Aunt everyone wants, but few have. Susie's heaven probably looks a lot like her life: surrounded by animals, friends and family. Bird watching, and artwork and antique lamp shopping. Listening to Willie's Roadhouse on XM and reading novels. We imagine when she arrived, she opened a cold Coors Light and cracked one of her hilarious one-liners leaving angels laughing and God smiling. When you feel sad or blue, just listen for Susie's distinctive laugh, picture that irreplaceable smile, or remember one of her perfectly timed phone calls, visits or greeting cards. She'll never be far away. Susie's memorial service is Saturday, June 29, at Oakwood Church, 2154 TX-337 Loop, New Braunfels, at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Susie's life (i.e. party) is at 6 p.m. at Charlie and Susie's house in Austin. Check Facebook for details. Donations in Susie's honor may be made to Austin Pets Alive or Hospice Austin. In heaven, Susie reunited with parents Barbara "Bobbie" Malott and Kenneth Wittwer Huber (Capt. Ken), grandparents Herbert/Nettie Malott, and Hulda/Oscar Huber. Susie is survived by sister Bonnie Caddell/husband Charlie of New Braunfels; Niece Brandie Hutson/husband, Coy, sons Kage/Nick Jennings, New Braunfels; Nephew Brian Caddell, wife, Amy, daughters Alyse/Ashlyn, Schertz; Niece Courtney Stutzman, husband Chad, daughter/son London/Stone, New Braunfels. Susie's family by marriage includes Bruce Burton, Laura Burton/partner Dena Sutton, Susan Burton/partner Sharon Swan; grandkids Keshawn/Tali French-Burton. Ted Burton/husband Darin Upchurch. Grandkids Brad Barr, wife Kelly, great grandson Nolan; Ali Elhaj, husband Mike, daughter Eva; Alex Burton. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries