Susie Sansom-Piper Obituary
SANSOM-PIPER, Susie Emma Susie Emma Sansom-Piper, 98, of Austin, died Monday, October 21st. She was born in Rockdale, TX on August 23, 1921, a daughter of the late Eula Bell (Crayton) and Julius Moultry. She was the widower of The Late Pastor J.A. Piper. Mother was a long time Educator in Rockdale I.S.D. and a church musician. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be10 AM on Saturday, November 2nd at St. James Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. B.W. McClendon, Sr. officiating. Interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery Rockdale, TX. Public Viewing 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, November 1st at E.M Franklin Chapel, 1812 E.M. Franklin Ave. Austin, TX. Flowers can be delivered to the church &1309 E 12th Street, Austin. Go to alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019
