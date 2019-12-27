Home

Services
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-9128
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
View Map
Suzanna K. Kaatz Obituary
KAATZ, Suzanna K. Suzanna K Kaatz pasted away on 12-21-2019 after a long fight against cancer. There is a viewing scheduled to pay respects to Sweet Suzanna on Saturday the 28th of December 2019. The viewing will be at King Tears Mortuary located at 1300 E 12th St Austin, Tx. 78702 from Noon to 3 PM. Suzanna is survived by husband Rine our son Walker, her Stepson Matthew, her Mother and Father and Sister, 3 Nephews and other family members. Suzanna loved Boston's especially her dog Pepper, she loved Port O'Connor and all people but, most of all her family. Her smile and love is and will always be missed. A Memorial of her life will be held at a near future date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 27, 2019
