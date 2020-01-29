|
|
KAATZ, Suzanna K. Suzanna K Kaatz passed away on 12-21-2019 after a long fight against cancer. There will be a Life Celebration on Thursday January 30th, 2020 to celebrate the life of Sweet Suzanna at Christ Lutheran Church at 11:30 am, services will be administered by Pastor Stennfeld. Christ Lutheran is located at 300 E Monroe St Austin, TX 78704. Suzanna is survived by husband Rine, our son Walker, her Stepson Matthew, her Mother and Father and Sister, 3 Nephews and other family members. Suzanna was preceded in death by her Sister Gina and brother Jesse Jr. Suzanna went to Crockett HS and is a Graduate of ACC. Suzanna loved Boston's especially her dog Pepper, she loved Port O'Connor and all its people and visitors but, most of all her family. Her smile and love is and will always be missed. Suzanna spent her life serving the community by working for Travis County, AISD and The State of Texas. Suzanna, at her passing was a legal assistant at the Office of the Attorney General. Suzanna was a lifelong Austinite and loved our great State of Texas. Our family would like to thank Hospice of Austin for their care and support. Please join us in celebrating Suzanna's life of faith and love.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 29, 2020